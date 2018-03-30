South Africa: Mainstream Media's Shockingly Antagonistic Attitude to the EFF

analysis

The success of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) motion in Parliament for land expropriation without compensation has ignited a flurry of reactions from a number of South Africans in general, and from white people in particular.

Most of these reactions from mainstream media have taken a shockingly antagonistic approach to the entire project of economic freedom, as advanced by the EFF and other progressive forces.

Under the pretext of protecting an imagined unity of South Africans across the colour line, the protagonists of this co-ordinated attack directed at the EFF have been peddling myths about what the EFF stands for, and thrown journalistic caution on the subject of fairness and objectivity out of the window in their relentless efforts to pulverise the idea of economic freedom in this lifetime.

Soon after the passing of the motion for land expropriation without compensation, Mondli Makhanya, the editor of City Press, whose views are...