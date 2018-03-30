30 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Cash-Strapped Kisumu Allstars Contemplate NSL Exit

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Victor Otieno

National Super League (NSL) debutantes Kisumu AllStars are on the brink of collapse due to financial challenges, barely four months after the colourful launch of the club.

The Kisumu County-sponsored football club is currently second on the NSL standings with 17 points, same as leaders Western Stima who have a superior goal difference.

Out of the eight matches played, they've won five, drawn twice and lost once.

But this hard-fought effort may go into waste as the team may fail to honour its upcoming matches due to lack of funds. If a club fails to honour three matches in a season, Football Kenya Federation's competition rules dictate that the team has to be relegated.

The club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nicholas Ochieng' told journalists after their 1-0 win over Administration Police on Thursday that they almost failed to honour the match had it not been for his intervention and team manager Benson Basolo.

The two raised Sh9,000 for match day logistics.

"It's hell on earth for the club. As it stands now, our opponents (Modern Coast Rangers) will get a walk over on Tuesday because there is no money to fund the trip, leave alone cash to pay players' allowances and cater for other expenses," said Ochieng'.

He went on: "It was just by luck that we played the match. We were to miss it for lack of funds to pay for the match day expenses."

Kisumu All Stars was formed in December 2017 by the county government of Kisumu to replace disbanded Palos FC who also withdrew from the second tier citing financial challenges.

Speaking during the launch of the club in February, county officials present at the function led by Kisumu County Executive Committee (CEC) member for Sports Ms Achie Ojany assured the players of their salaries and allowances on time.

Kenya

Airport Police Boss Philip Ndolo Replaced After Miguna Drama

Kenya Airport Police Unit Commandant Philip Ndolo, the man under whose watch lawyer Miguna Miguna was held in a toilet… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.