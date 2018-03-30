Kenya: Cash-Strapped Kisumu Allstars Contemplate NSL Exit

National Super League (NSL) debutantes Kisumu AllStars are on the brink of collapse due to financial challenges, barely four months after the colourful launch of the club.

The Kisumu County-sponsored football club is currently second on the NSL standings with 17 points, same as leaders Western Stima who have a superior goal difference.

Out of the eight matches played, they've won five, drawn twice and lost once.

But this hard-fought effort may go into waste as the team may fail to honour its upcoming matches due to lack of funds. If a club fails to honour three matches in a season, Football Kenya Federation's competition rules dictate that the team has to be relegated.

The club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nicholas Ochieng' told journalists after their 1-0 win over Administration Police on Thursday that they almost failed to honour the match had it not been for his intervention and team manager Benson Basolo.

The two raised Sh9,000 for match day logistics.

"It's hell on earth for the club. As it stands now, our opponents (Modern Coast Rangers) will get a walk over on Tuesday because there is no money to fund the trip, leave alone cash to pay players' allowances and cater for other expenses," said Ochieng'.

He went on: "It was just by luck that we played the match. We were to miss it for lack of funds to pay for the match day expenses."

Kisumu All Stars was formed in December 2017 by the county government of Kisumu to replace disbanded Palos FC who also withdrew from the second tier citing financial challenges.

Speaking during the launch of the club in February, county officials present at the function led by Kisumu County Executive Committee (CEC) member for Sports Ms Achie Ojany assured the players of their salaries and allowances on time.