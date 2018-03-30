Ethiopia: CPC Congratulates EPRDF for Successful Election of Party Chairman

The Communist Party of China (CPC) extended its congratulation to Abiy Ahmed (PhD) on his election as a chairman of the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF).

CPC congratulated the ruling party for its newly appointed chairman and wished greater achievements in national development endeavors.

The CPC attaches great importance to the friendship with EPRDF, and expressed its readiness to work with the front to open up new prospect in the relation between the two parties and countries.

Under the leadership of Chairman Abiy and the EPRDF, Ethiopia will score fresh and greater attainments in national development efforts, CPC expressed its conviction.

As per the tradition of the Front, Abiy will be the next Prime Minister of the country after endorsement from the House of Peoples Representatives reportedly on Monday, April 2, 2018.