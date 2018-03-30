30 March 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Africa: Ethiopia Ranked Among Top 10 Investment Destinations in Africa

Addis Ababa March30 /2018 Ethiopia is ranked among the top 10 most attractive investment destination in Africa in 2017, according to the latest Africa Investment Index 2018.

An independent research arm of Quantum Global (QG), reported that Morocco ranks first on the Index, followed by Egypt and Algeria in the second and third places.

Botswana ranks 4th, Cote d'Ivoire 5th, South Africa 6th, Ethiopia 7th, Zambia 8th, Kenya 9th, and Senegal 10th.

The bottom 10 African countries in attracting FDI are Central African Republic, Liberia, Somalia, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe, and Zimbabwe.

According to the Ethiopian Investment Commission, Ethiopia's manufacturing industries and export-oriented sectors are attracting a significant number of FDIs.

The extensive infrastructural development and the all-round government's support to investors were among the major factors contributing to better FDI flow to the country.

Ethiopian Investment Commissioner Fitsum Arega told reporters on Wednesday that despite the unrest, the country has managed to attract 2.2 billion USD in the first half of this fiscal year, up by 22 percent from that of same period last year.

Accordingly, various companies with over 2 billion USD have also expressed interest to invest in the country over the coming year.

