30 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lubango Hospital Expels Physician Over Misconduct

Lubango — The central hospital of Lubango, southern Huila province, announced that it has expelled a physician who worked for that health institution for misconduct.

The Korean orthopedic specialist was expelled for allegedly charging patients money for each surgical procedure, at a time the unit is in need of five more professionals in this specialty.

According to the director of the health unit, Paulo Cassanga, who released the information on Thursday, the physician worked for the Central Hospital in a period of five years.

"He used to charge between 75,000 and 80,000 Kwanzas", regretted Cassanga, who described such a practice as recurring attitude.

