Angola: Catch Increases 10,000 Tons in Cuanza Sul

Porto Amboim — At least 28, 185 tons of fish were caught in 2017 in the coastal Cuanza Sul province, an increase of 10,000 tones compared to the 18,141 tons of the previous period, the minister of Fisheries and Sea, Victória de Barros Neto has said.

This trend shows that the coastal region has enough fish, said that the minister while speaking at the Forum on Reviving Artisanal Fishing.

On the other hand, the official warned local fishermen and artisanal fishermen of the need to develop the activity in a sustainable way.

The minister was answering some questions raised by artisanal fishermen about the catch of the fish by the shipowners outside the limits imposed by law - four nautical miles.

"What is required of artisanal boat owners and fishermen is a proactive attitude and take as much advantage as possible of the catches made in the region, reduce losses and bet on fish processing," she said.