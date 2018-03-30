30 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Catch Increases 10,000 Tons in Cuanza Sul

Tagged:

Related Topics

Porto Amboim — At least 28, 185 tons of fish were caught in 2017 in the coastal Cuanza Sul province, an increase of 10,000 tones compared to the 18,141 tons of the previous period, the minister of Fisheries and Sea, Victória de Barros Neto has said.

This trend shows that the coastal region has enough fish, said that the minister while speaking at the Forum on Reviving Artisanal Fishing.

On the other hand, the official warned local fishermen and artisanal fishermen of the need to develop the activity in a sustainable way.

The minister was answering some questions raised by artisanal fishermen about the catch of the fish by the shipowners outside the limits imposed by law - four nautical miles.

"What is required of artisanal boat owners and fishermen is a proactive attitude and take as much advantage as possible of the catches made in the region, reduce losses and bet on fish processing," she said.

Angola

Lubango Hospital Expels Physician Over Misconduct

The central hospital of Lubango, southern Huila province, announced that it has expelled a physician who worked for that… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.