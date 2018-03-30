30 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Christians Urged to Uphold Tolerance, Love Amid Difficulties

By Tumainimsowoya

Dar es Salaam — Christians have been urged to uphold tolerance and keep their faith alive even during the most difficult of times.

This was said during a Good Friday service on March 30 at Azania Front Church of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) by the fellowship's assistant pastor Rev Gwakisa Mwaipopo.

In his homily, he said society was currently living through very challenging times, where tolerance and love are less valued and cherished.

"Jesus wants us to stand firm in our faith in Him and God. His dying on the cross teaches us tolerance and remaining true to the faith even during the most difficult times of our lives," he said.

"Jesus Christ died for us so that we would be liberated from sin, no matter what," he added.

He also challenged the believers to never contemplate revenge at any time, but they should instead pray for their enemies.

Forhis part, ELCT's bishop for the Eastern and Coastal Diocese, Dr Alex Malasusa, said in this festival season both believers and non-believers should recall and embark on proper morals as taught by Jesus Christ throughout his life.

