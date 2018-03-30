Tanzania: Depositors Now Shift to Public Banks Following BoT Closures

Dar es Salaam — Depositors from the banks that were closed have decided to bank with public commercial banks believing that they cannot go bankrupt.

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, different depositors who approached covenant bank for women seeking their insured amount following the revocation of the banks' license on January 4, this year, revealed that they had made the move to safeguard their finances.

One of the depositors, Mr Richard Ngunga who deposited a total of Sh1.6 million said in order to avoid this inconvenience he has decided to bank with TPB, saying he believes that since it is a government institution it cannot go bankrupt.

He said: "I made this decision because I believe the government cannot go bankrupt... other banks are not secure and the authority is very conscious about measuring the performance of the banks."

Speaking on the decision by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) to de-register banks, Mr Ngunga said the move was right, urging the authority to strengthen its monitoring system to identify other flailing banks.

He called on the BoT to close down all banks with insufficient capital since they were the source of losses to people. "Such banks should be closed down, but the depositors should be informed before making tough decisions," he said.

For Anna Kaponda, a member of a Village Community Bank (Vicoba) that lost Sh30 million during deregistration, said they have now decided to bank with the National Microfinance Bank (NMB), believing that it could not go bankrupt.

She said: "It's no longer safe to bank with a financial institution whose stability cannot be guaranteed... we have learnt a lesson and we will choose wisely where to deposit our money. The public banks are more safer."

Mr Robert Mkwizu, a motorcycle taxi rider, who used to deposit weekly at the Covenant Bank with a plan to develop his business said following the closure of the bank he decided to keep his money at home.