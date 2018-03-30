South Africa: Renault Kwid Dynamique AMT - Does 'Cheap' Always Mean 'Nasty'?

analysis

At under R150k, the Renault Kwid Dynamique AMT is the cheapest auto-gearbox passenger car on the SA market. But without ABS brakes, and a dubious crash test rating, the question is whether keen pricing is the budget runabout's only talent? By DEON SCHOEMAN.

My first car was a VW Beetle. More accurately, a wounded Beetle. I bought it from a teacher at school in my matric year, and had to tow it home, where it languished in a corner of the driveway while I tinkered with it on afternoons and weekends.

When I finally got it running, I drove it around the block a couple of times, and sold it for the princely sum of R120 - more than double the R50 I'd paid for it. Even then, it was a sickly Beetle, with shot rings and rattling bearings.

The proceeds of that sale, plus the pocket money I earned helping out a backyard mechanic, went towards another Beetle. This one was in far better condition, even if it needed occasional fettling.

And that's my point: those old Beetles were simple, straightforward cars that were easy to fix and maintain - ideal student cars, in other words. They were equipped...