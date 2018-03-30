YADAH STARS must be wondering why club owner Prophet Walter Magaya doesn't come often to watch them in action because every time he does that, he appears to bring the best out of them.

For only the second time since the club's arrival in the domestic Premiership, Magaya was in the stands at Rufaro yesterday and, as if on cue, the Harare side turned on the style to destroy Black Rhinos.

And, on both occasions, when the prophet has watched his men, they have scored the same number of goals -- three.

Last year, he only watched them once at Morris Depot and they powered to a 3-0 demolition of Triangle United.

And, yesterday, Magaya -- who is the club technical advisor, was back in the stands and they scored three goals in a thumping victory over the army side.

Former Black Rhinos player Wilson Chakanyuka was the star of the show as he punished his old paymasters for letting him go with a starring role to help Yadah Stars to a comfortable victory.

Skipper Jimmy Dzingai, probably the finest centreback in the domestic Premiership today, and Leeroy Murape scored the other goals for Magaya's men.

Yadah could have gone ahead in the ninth minute only for Simba Sithole's effort to be blocked by goalkeeper Herbert Rusawo.

However, six minutes later, they duly took the lead when Chakanyuka found the back of the net after veteran Ralph Matema rose high to nod the ball swung in from a corner kick into his path.

Wonder Kapinda then forced a save from Staven Chimusoro in goals for Yadah in the 21st minute.

However, it was Yadah who doubled their lead when Murape, who had a good show, scored a beauty after being teed off by inspirational captain Dzingai.

Former Dynamos forward Masimba Mambare then reduced the deficit in the 63rd minute.

But Dzingai provided the insurance goal for the hosts after his hot from a free-kick deflected off Matema.

Yadah Stars coach, Thomas Ruzive, was happy with all the three points and said they were hoping to continue doing well in their next matches.

"The boys did well, they played well and we hope the win will help us boost our morale for the next game. The game was a tricky one but we have managed to get maximum points," said Ruzive.

Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa said he was hopeful that they will get it right in the next match against CAPS United.

"It was not our day, we tried to do our best but they utilised their chances which is important in matches.

"The boys tried everything but it was not our day and we are looking forward to do better in our next game," said Maruwa.

Teams

Yadah Stars: S. Chimusoro, W. Kalongonda, B. Madzokere (R. Dongo 56th min), A. Makopa, B. Mapfumo, J. Dzingai, L. Murape (M. Masiyakuvi 71st min), L. Mavhunga (J. Sibanda 70th min), R. Matema, S. Sithole.

Black Rhinos: H. Rusawo, T. Sibanda, F. Banda, B. Homora, A. Mbara, D. Mudadi, W. Kapinda, (A. Gahadzikwa 32nd min), M. Mambare, M. Kureva (B. Samupinda 35th min), T. Jaravani (W. Taderera 57 mins).

Yadah Stars ... ... ... .. (2) 3

Black Rhinos ... ... ... (0) 1