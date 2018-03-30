Zimbabwe: Pardoned Inmate Nabbed Hours Later for Theft

A Bulawayo man who was released from jail through the Presidential amnesty on Monday was arrested hours later for stealing property worth $670 in Tshabalala suburb.

Roland Ncube (30), from Nkulumane suburb, broke a toilet window and gained access into Mr Asiwet Munemo's house in Tshabalala.

He stole $150 and property, which included a 42-inch television set, a mobile phone, blankets, clothes and some groceries.

Police officers who were on patrol saw him carrying the stolen property around 11pm.

Ncube pleaded guilty to unlawful entry charges when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube yesterday.

He told the court that he only stole the television set and mobile phone.

"I broke into the house and stole the television and Nokia phone only, I never stole any money, clothes or blankets," he said

Mr Ncube remanded Ncube in custody to April 6 for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Petros Shoko said that on Monday at around 11pm, Ncube went to Mr Munemo's house, who had gone to his rural home in Buhera.

"He smashed the toilet window to gain entry into the house," said Mr Shoko. "The accused stole a 42-inch plasma TV, a Nokia cellphone, two blankets, 2kg rice, 2kg sugar, 2-litre cooking oil, a pair of shoes and some clothes."

The court heard that the property stolen is valued at $670 and property worth $276 was recovered.

Meanwhile, John Ncube from Lupane, who was serving a jail term for assaulting his father has allegedly escaped from prison after missing out on the Presidential amnesty.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) spokesperson for Matabeleland North Bothwell Bosha said investigations were underway to establish the circumstances around Ncube's escape from Lupane Prison on Monday.