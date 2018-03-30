30 March 2018

Nigeria: House Mourns Deputy Majority Leader

By James Emejo

Abuja — The House of Representatives has expressed sadness over the death of the deputy majority leader, Hon. Umar Baba Jibrin. Aged 58, Jubrin died in the early hours of Friday and will be buried according to Muslim rites after Jummat prayers today.

He was until his death the lawmaker representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency and a three-time member of the lower chamber. He was also a former speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly.

The House, in a statement signed by the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, described Jibrin as "an upright man, a leader per excellence, a patriotic, committed and hardworking lawmaker, worthy representative.

"He will greatly be missed by all. May his gentle rest in peace."

The House sent its "heart felt condolences to his immediate family, his wives, children, relations, his constituents and people of Kogi State."

Jibrin had stayed away from plenary sittings as a result of his illness and reportedly made his last appearance when President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2018 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly on December 1 last year.

