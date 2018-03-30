Nigeria: House Deputy Leader, Buba Jibril, Is Dead

Abuja — A member of the House of Representatives, representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency, Hon. Umar Baba Jibril is dead. Jibril, 58, died after a protracted illness in Abuja, according to family sources.

He was until his death, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House and a three-time member of the lower chamber. His demise was confirmed to newsmen by one of his political associates, Mr, Amuda Dan Sulaiman.

The deceased had stayed away from plenary sessions as a result of his illness and reportedly made his last appearance when President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2018 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly on December 1 last year.

There's no official reaction to his death yet from the House.