30 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Cholera - MSF Sets Up Treatment Centre in Bauchi, Admits 243 Patients in 10 Days

By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja — Doctors Without Borders, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), has set up a cholera treatment center in the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital Bauchi to manage the rising number of cases in the state.

The 70-bed capacity treatment center, which was established on 19th March, 2018, has admitted 243 cholera patients within its first 10 days of operation.

While 183 patients have been successfully treated and discharged, three deaths were recorded in the facility.

Vanguard reports that no fewer than 560 cholera cases have been reported in Bauchi state since the beginning of the outbreak in February this year.

Speaking on the development, MSF medical coordinator, Dr Mamady Traore, explained that: "time is critical for reducing cholera transmission. Dehydration arises very quickly and can cause death if not treated immediately and in the right way by administering fluids and oral rehydration salts.

"Most patients can be treated orally and only in cases of severe dehydration is fluid administration done intravenously. Hence it is of crucial importance for people with symptoms of cholera to seek treatment immediately. And patients can be stabilized and treated in a cholera treatment centre where strict hygiene measures prevent the disease from spreading.

"To manage the rising number of cases, MSF is closely coordinating its efforts with the Ministry of Health to prevent the further spread of the disease as well as treat affected patients," she added.

