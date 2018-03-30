South Africa: The Interview - Plaas's Professor Ruth Hall On Land, and What You Should - and Shouldn't - Worry About

analysis

Everyone's talking about it. Many of us have been wrong at least once. MARELISE VAN DER MERWE pinned down Professor Ruth Hall, from the South African Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape (PLAAS) to get some straight answers on the land question.

Daily Maverick: What are some of the successful models of land reform that we should be looking at?

Ruth Hall: Historically land reform typically happens at moment of major political change: revolution or major revolt. The point of land reform has typically been to change power relations between those who own property and those who don't. The examples we can look at from the 20th century are twofold. On one hand, is South East Asia, for example Taiwan and South Korea. These were land reforms promoted in the context of the Cold War.

Then there are the capitalist land reforms promoted by the US. The idea was to break through the landlord class that was breaking the backs of the tenant farmers; to transfer land rights from the landlords to the tenants themselves.

In many respects these are considered the most successful land reforms on record because they broadened out...