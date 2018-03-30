29 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: 204 - Getting Away With Murder

In this time of State Capture and a slate of political transgressions that defy categorical divides of "white and blue-collar" criminal activity, a film about Kebble's demise cannot function simply as entertainment. If anything, this story, in its portrayal of the mingling between our private and our public sectors, can function as the post-mortem of our captured state. If the lines were blurred then, they are now certainly out of sight. By AYANDA CHARLIE.

The murder trial of mining billionaire Brett Kebble in 2005 was the story that would change South Africa's Hollywood-inspired image of organised crime, gleaned from series like The Sopranos and The Wire, and the classic Godfather movies.

The reality is that the South African underworld is even more twisted and shady than anything in the Mafia genre - and there's nothing that brings this home more than Warren Batchelor's 204: Getting Away with Murder. The documentary unpacks the Kebble murder mystery in just under two hours, leaving the viewer more baffled than ever.

Perhaps one of the reasons for this is the peculiar way in which Johannesburg's blue-collar hustlers found themselves in with two of the country's richest "white-collar" businessmen: Glenn Agliotti and Brett Kebble. This...

