Mauritius: Housing - Minister Jhugroo Inaugurates Residence Agate At Melrose

press release

Residence Agate, comprising 71 NHDC housing Units, was inaugurated yesterday by the Minister of Housing and Lands, Mr Purmanund Jhugroo, during a ceremony at Melrose. The project, to the tune of Rs 86 million, started in April 2015 and was completed in December 2017.

The Minister of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, the Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Dharmendar Sesungkur, the Managing Director of the National Housing Development Co Ltd (NHDC), Mr Gilles L'Entêté, and other personalities were also present.

In his address, Minister Jhugroo spoke of Government's priorities which include construction of housing units for people at different rungs of the social ladder as well as fighting absolute poverty. He pointed out that since the beginning of 2015, many recreational facilities have been provided on each site of NHDC projects such as green spaces, children playground, pétanque court and health track. Between January 2015 and March 2018, 1 358 housing units have already been constructed and 1 045 already allocated, underlined the minster. He added that 1 067 housing units are expected to be completed by the end of this year and that 2 588 housing units will be completed in 2019.

The Minister underscored that housing units are also being constructed in Cottage, Camp Levieux, Sebastopol, Souillac, Mon Gout, St. Hubert, Henrietta, Notre Dame, Long Mountain and Tombeau Bay, among others. He emphasised that the NHDC has an established eligibility criteria for the allocation of housing units and encouraged the beneficiaries present to take care of their housing units and of the recreational facilities at their disposal.

Families receiving between Rs 6 200 and Rs 10 000 are benefiting from Government's aid up to 67%; while those earning between Rs 10 000 to Rs 15 000, Government subvention stands at 50%; and for those whose earnings range between Rs 15 000 and Rs 20 000, the aid is up to 20%.