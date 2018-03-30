30 March 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Anerlisa Muigai Deletes New Bae's Photos On Social Media

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mwende Kasujja

Keroche Breweries heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has shocked her fans after she deleted all photos of her boyfriend from her social media accounts.

Anerlisa was recently sued by a city shylock who failure to repay a Sh19million debt which she borrowed on behalf of her ex-boyfriend.

The daughter to Keroche Breweries proprietor Tabitha Karanja has now deleted Don's photos, including the very first images in which she was hiding his face.

Don and Anerlisa's relationship had to become public after a fan shared photos of Anerlisa'a new catch, while accusing her of hiding his identity because he was another woman's husband.

Anerlisa staged a spirited effort to prove that her boyfriend was unmarried and even went on to share advise to women telling them men are never stolen, they leave at their own will.

The couple still follows each other's account on Instagram where they had flaunted their love most with photos of getaways and romantic videos that have all been deleted from Anerlisa's account.

Don's account has privacy settings and has never accepted Nairobi News' request hence our inability to establish if he still has Anerlisa's photos on his wall.

Kenya

Airport Police Boss Philip Ndolo Replaced After Miguna Drama

Kenya Airport Police Unit Commandant Philip Ndolo, the man under whose watch lawyer Miguna Miguna was held in a toilet… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.