29 March 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Egypt: Sisi Re-Elected With 92% Vote - State Media

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Facebook/ Al Sissi
Abdel Fatta Al Sissi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has been re-elected for a second term with 92 per cent of the vote, state media reported on Thursday citing preliminary results.

Some 23 million of the 60 million registered voters turned out during the three days of polling that ended Wednesday, state-owned newspapers Al-Ahram and Akhbar el-Youm, and the official MENA news agency reported.

According to Al-Ahram, in addition to the 23 million who cast valid votes, two million spoiled their ballot papers, inserting the names of candidates who were not among the only two approved.

Sisi's sole challenger was the little-known Moussa Mostafa Moussa, himself a supporter of the president, who registered immediately before the close date for applications, saving the election from being a one-horse race.

Other, more heavy-weight would-be challengers were all sidelined, detained or pulled out.

Turnout

Sisi, who ousted Egypt's first freely elected president -- Islamist Mohamed Morsi -- after mass street protests in 2013, won his first term in 2014 with 96.9 per cent of the vote.

Turnout of 47 per cent in that year's election was sharply higher than this year's 40 percent despite appeals from Sisi for voters to fulfil their patriotic duty.

Boycotters who cannot show good reason for not going to the polls could a face a fine of up to 500 Egyptian pounds (22 euros), the electoral commission has warned.

More follows...

Egypt

Female Weightlifters Continue Grabbing Gold Medals

Egyptian weightlifters continued grabbing gold medals at the Youth and Junior African Championship of Weightlifting,… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.