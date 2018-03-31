Nigeria: Linda Ikeji's Engagement Stirs Social Media Storm

The social media has been agog with reactions since Wednesday when Sandra Ikeji took to Instagram to announce that her famous blogger sister, Linda is engaged.

Although in February 2016 the Linda refuted engagement rumours, stating, "Lol. All these stories that I am engaged and getting married. Thanks for wishing me well. Unfortunately, I'm still single &...searching! :-)," [sic] this time it doesn't seem to be rumours.

Fans as well as celebrities have shared their well wishes and advice.

Actress, Toyin Abraham, via her Instagram page, said, "Congratulations to our very own Linda Ikeji for ticking one of the important boxes every woman has piled up on her list; as she got engaged to her heartthrob! Guys you can get the full gist on @broadwaytv @officiallindaikeji, I can't wait to fill my tummy up with the rice o, so don't keep us waiting too long... We just can't wait!!!" [sic]

The Mavin boss, in what could be considered the most hilarious reaction yet, shared an image on Instagram with the caption, "Kai Linda is engaged. It is finished." He is seen being mock consoled by friends over his 'loss.' [sic]

A twitter user, Ali_McHenri advised Linda and her husband to be saying, "That Linda Ikeji's husband must do some Michael Scofield level of research before he attempts any away matches. All eyes will be on them. Videos will emerge. Articles will be written. Whatever happens, she should just be matured enough to keep her marriage off the internet."

The announcement has also come with some ridicule. Hector Orèjuèlà via Twitter said, "Linda Ikeji just got engaged to her wife!!! I'm so happy for her cos I know she'll make a great husband!!!!"

Daddy Mo, on Twitter said, "Linda Ikeji is engaged. This is great news. Some lucky guy is about to move into her banana island mansion and change his last name."

While social media has widely speculated that her husband to be is Big Sam (Samuel Olatunji) of Broadway TV, he posted on his Instagram saying, "If you believe everything you read on blogs, social media, you need total overhaul of knowledge.