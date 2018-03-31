31 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kadpoly Matriculates 11, 608 Students

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Christiana T. Alabi

Kaduna — Out of the over 20,000 applicants that sought for admission into the Kaduna Polytechnic, only 11,608 were offered admission and matriculated for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony, the rector of the polytechnic, Professor Idris M. Bugaje charged the newly admitted students on academic excellence urging them to set high academic and moral standards for themselves.

He also encouraged them to remain focused so as to make meaningful progress in the institution.

The rector advised them not to allow any extraneous or peer-group influence to distract their attention from their academic work.

Nigeria

Govt Names Alleged Former Ruling Party Looters

The Federal Government yesterday released names of some officials of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) who it alleged… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.