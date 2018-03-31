Nigeria: Kadpoly Matriculates 11, 608 Students

Kaduna — Out of the over 20,000 applicants that sought for admission into the Kaduna Polytechnic, only 11,608 were offered admission and matriculated for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony, the rector of the polytechnic, Professor Idris M. Bugaje charged the newly admitted students on academic excellence urging them to set high academic and moral standards for themselves.

He also encouraged them to remain focused so as to make meaningful progress in the institution.

The rector advised them not to allow any extraneous or peer-group influence to distract their attention from their academic work.