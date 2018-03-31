Nigeria: Easter - Al-Makura Enjoins Christians, Others on Forgiveness

Lafia — Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has enjoined Christian faithful and all Nigerians to emulate the spiritual lessons of Easter and Jesus Christ and continue to imbibe virtues by exhibiting the spirit of forgiveness.

He also said they should imbibe the spirit of love, sharing, compassion, good neighbourliness and peaceful coexistence among the diverse people of the state.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Musa Elayo, yesterday in Lafia, Al-Makura, called on Christians to use this year's celebration as a period of sober reflection to re-echo the teachings and what Jesus Christ stood and died for.