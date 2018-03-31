31 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Easter - Al-Makura Enjoins Christians, Others on Forgiveness

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hassan Ibrahim

Lafia — Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has enjoined Christian faithful and all Nigerians to emulate the spiritual lessons of Easter and Jesus Christ and continue to imbibe virtues by exhibiting the spirit of forgiveness.

He also said they should imbibe the spirit of love, sharing, compassion, good neighbourliness and peaceful coexistence among the diverse people of the state.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Musa Elayo, yesterday in Lafia, Al-Makura, called on Christians to use this year's celebration as a period of sober reflection to re-echo the teachings and what Jesus Christ stood and died for.

Nigeria

Govt Names Alleged Former Ruling Party Looters

The Federal Government yesterday released names of some officials of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) who it alleged… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.