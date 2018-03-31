Nigeria: Sultan Urges Muslims to Uphold Truth

Jos — The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, has urged Muslim Ummah to continue upholding the truth and pursue legitimate means of livelihood.

The Sultan, who is also the National Chairman of Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI), made the call at the Jos Central Mosque yesterday while presenting a new tricycle, refrigerator, grinding machine and N70, 000 to a Keke-NAPEP driver and his wife who had returned N500, 000 left by a passenger.

The Sultan, represented by the Emir of Wase and Plateau State Chairman of JNI, Dr Sambo Haruna, said JNI felt the need to celebrate and appreciate Bashir because of what he did in order to encourage him and others to be good Samaritans.

Bashir had on November 20, 2017 returned N582, 450 to a passenger, Mama Ejima, who forgot the money in his tricycle.