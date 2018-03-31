Nigeria: Team Nigeria Set for 2018 Commonwealth Games

After several months of preparations, Team Nigeria is set to fly the country's flag with confidence at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Queensland, Gold-Coast Australia from Wednesday, April 4 to 15.

Buoyed by the presence of renowned athletes like Commonwealth Games double sprint champion Blessing Okagbare- Ighoteguonor, veteran table tennis player, Segun Toriola, the reigning poster boy of Nigerian table tennis, Aruna Quadri, Blessing Oborududu, Odunaya Adekuonoye, Fatima Yakubu and Sinive Boltic, Team Nigeria is hoping to do well in Australia..

Historically, the Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the 53 members of Commonwealth of Nations formerly known as the British Commonwealth who were once colonies under the British Empire.

The Games was modelled after the Olympic Games and conceptualised to bring together the member states in the spirit of unification.

The first edition then known as British Empire Games was held in Canada in 1930 which included over 400 athletes from 11 countries. Ever since then, the Games have been held every four years except in 1942 and 1964 due to the World War II.

Going by available records, the Commonwealth Games has been a good hunting ground for Team Nigeria as there has been no barren outing for the country.

Nigeria participated in the games for the first time in 1950 in Auckland, New Zealand and made her presence felt in a huge way as Joshua Majekodunmi won the very first medal for the country in the High Jump.

The following edition in 1954 in Vancouver, Canada produced the country's first double medallist as Karim Ayinla Babalola Olowu won a silver and a bronze medal as well as Emmanuel Ifeajuna who won Nigeria's first gold medal at the Games courtesy of his 2.03m height in the high jump event.

He became the first Commonwealth athlete to clear six feet and nine inches as well as the first black African to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The female athletes have Modupe Oshikoya to thank for putting them in the history book as she became the first Nigerian to win women's gold medal with her 6.46m leap in the long jump in 1974 in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The 1966 edition in Jamaica threw up another female champion in the Track and Field event, as Violet Odogwu won Nigeria's first women's medal-a long jump which was also the first medal won by an African woman in the history of the Games. Yusuf Ali is the current long jump record holder (8.39m) at the Games.

Interestingly, the weightlifting sport has been providing the highest number of medals for Nigeria at the Games with athletes like Oliver Orok lifting 350.0 kg bar to win Nigeria's first gold medal in weightlifting in 1982 at the Brisbane, Australia Commonwealth games.

While not relaxing on that achievement, the Nigeria lifters for the 1994 Games in Canada won seven gold medals all in the men's category.

Nigeria will be making her 14th appearance at the Games in Australia. In between 1950 and 2014, Nigeria was absent in four editions in 1962, 1978 1986 and 1998.

Nigeria boycotted the 1978 edition in protest of New Zealand's sporting contacts with apartheid-era South Africa.

As stated earlier Nigeria has been fairly successful at the games as she has at least won one medal with the 1994 edition in Canada standing out as the most successful so far as thirty-seven medals were won collectively.

In 2006, the duo of Monday Merotohun and legendary Segun Toriola won gold in the Table Tennis doubles event. The ageless Segun Toriola is part of the team that is representing Nigeria in Australia.

According to the records, Nigeria has won a total of 61 gold medals, 66 silver medals and 85 bronze medals bringing the total medal haul to 212. Also, the country is 9th on the All-time Commonwealth Games medal after Australia, England, Canada, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Scotland and Kenya.

It is against this background that Team Nigeria is expected to win more medals in order to better its previous appearances at the Games.

Unlike in the past where the country made it a habit of attending such games with bogus contingent, only 90 athletes and 45 officials are to represent Nigeria in 10 sports.

The sports are athletics, boxing, basketball, table tennis, gymnastics, weightlifting, and wrestling. Others include para-athletics, para-powerlifting, and para-table tennis.

A breakdown of the contingent shows that wrestling will be represented by six male and six female athletes while weightlifting will feature four athletes, two men and two women.

Athletics has the largest contingent of 37 , including 17 male and 20 female athletes. In total, 38 female and 52 male athletes will represent Team Nigeria at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Nigeria finished 8th in the 2014 edition of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland and will aim to better that record by the time curtains fall on the Gold Coast Games in Australia.

Internationally acclaimed athletes, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor , Aruna Quadri, Segun Toriola, Odunaya Adekuronye and Blessing Oborududu will lead Nigeria's charge for medals at the Games.