Nigeria: Scavengers Inducted Into Visionscape Sanitation Process

Lagos — No fewer than 380 scavengers have been registered and inducted into the Epe sanitary landfill under construction by Visionscape Sanitation.

This emerged during a tour of the landfill organized by officials of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative in commemoration of World Forest Day 2018.

The tour was led by the Landfill Operations Manager, Mr Sumeet Singh.

According to Singh, an average of 30 trucks from various waste collection operators in the state use the landfill daily to dispose waste, which is then leveled to prevent piling.

He said, "Visionscape is committed to building local capacity in the waste management industry and we will work and support all players to improve standards and overall efficiency of all Waste Management operations."