Three suspected Zanu PF supporters landed in the dock on Thursday after they stabbed a police officer while protesting against the arrest of their friend.

Zonde Mushongwe, 30, Tinashe Gatya, 30 and Ellita Makwezva, 24, appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande facing attempted murder charges.

The trio were not asked to plead and were ordered to apply for bail at the High Court since they are facing a serious offence.

According to prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa, the three are well known for physical violence against the police in the area and are not first time offenders.

According to court papers, the complainant in this case is Tinashe Kachana.

It is the state's case that he was on duty on March 25 in Pentagon area and was dressed in his uniform when he arrested one Tich Mlambo.

Court heard Mlambo was charged with malicious damage to property and assault after he wrestled with another officer Thomas Simbanegavi over undisclosed dispute.

The three accused then allegedly became violent and started assaulting Kachana and stoned him all over his body.

It is alleged that one of them picked a broken beer bottle and stabbed Kachana on the back of his head.

Prosecutors said Kachana was seriously injured and is currently battling for his life in hospital as a result of the attack.

This comes hardly a week after ZRP warned members of the public against assaulting police officers. ZRP spokesperson, Charity Charamba said there was an increase in cases of the officers being assaulted by members of the public.