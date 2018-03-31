Nigeria: Delta Boosts Nigeria-U.S. Trade With Lagos-New York Flight

Lagos — Delta Air Lines has commenced a new service from Lagos to New York-JFK, to according to the US airline, link the financial capital of Nigeria to that of the world.

The route complements the airline's existing flight to Atlanta.

The new flight will operate thrice a week, with Delta's existing services to Atlanta departing on the other four days.

Delta's senior Vice President - Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, Corneel Koster who addressed newsmen on the new route which has commenced, said passengers flying the route would benefit from more connections across the U.S. to destinations including Washington D.C., Baltimore and Chicago.

Also speaking, Commercial Director, West and East Africa, Mr. Bobby Bryan said 89,000 passengers were carried between Lagos and Atlanta Georgia in 2017, saying the load factor in the year under review was 82 per cent.