30 March 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: First Deputy Speaker Calls for Tight Security at the Parliament Building

Abdiweli Ibrahim Mudey, the first deputy speaker of the Lower House chamber of the Federal Parliament of Somalia has issued a statement on the security of the house.

Mudey ordered Police, Intelligence agents, and AMISOM to tighten the security of parliament building during the vote on the impeachment motion against speaker Jawari.

He also instructed the police personnel deployed at the national assembly house not to allow the MPs' personal security guards to enter the compound on Saturday.

The Mudey's statement came a day after lawmakers defending Jawari announced that the deadline of the motion flopped March 28 and urged Speaker to resume his duties normally.

Somalia is beset by worsening political standoff as rival MPs within the Lower house are loggerheads and divided into two camps, one supporting Jawari and another against him.

