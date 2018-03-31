31 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Center Donates Learning Materials, Tricycles to Physically-Challenged

By Balarabe Alkassim

Bauchi — The Beautiful Gate Handicap Peoples Centre has donated 30 customised tricycles and 10 braille machines to physically-challenged students of the Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare, Bauchi State.

The center was founded by an American, Mr Ronald Rice and has an office in Jos, Plateau State.

Donating the items, Mr Rice commended the college for its commitment towards inclusive education by providing free registration, accommodation, medicare and customised motorbikes amongst others to make learning less stressful for students.

Provost of the College, Dr Abdullahi Mohammed Isyaku, stated that the support and gestures rendered were part of their primary duties and social responsibilities to assist humanity.

