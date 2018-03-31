Tanzania: Vodacom Trains Schools in Firefighting Techniques

Vodacom Tanzania Foundation has launched its Disaster Management Awareness campaign that aims to provide training to several schools in Tanzania, including secondary school students from Mtakuja, Kambangwa, Makumbusho and Kinyerezi.

During the launch, officials from Vodacom Tanzania Foundation in collaboration with Suleiman Kova Security and Disaster Management Foundation (SUKOS-DMF), conducted trainings which comprised of fire safety procedures and firefighting demonstrations.

Speaking to journalists recently, Vodacom Tanzania Foundation Director, Rosalynn Mworia, explained that the awareness session, in partnership with Suleiman Kova Foundation, will help improve disaster preparedness and increase community knowledge on how to respond to fire emergencies in order to manage disaster risks and save lives.

"Vodacom Tanzania Foundation is at the forefront of promoting good health and safety practices, both at our workplace and in our communities. We are committed to providing necessary tools required for disaster management by delivering emergency response knowledge to the youth of Tanzania. Disaster Management Training is crucial, and the benefits that come with awareness will make a significant impact in our communities in preventing such disasters.

" During the sessions, Vodacom Tanzania Foundation donated 20 fire extinguishers, 20 first aid kits, 20 fire blankets and three wash basins to the schools as a way of empowering them to be prepared in case of disaster. Speaking at the session, acting Director, Department of Disaster Management, Prime Minister's Office, Mr Bashiru Hussein applauded the joint efforts between VTF and SUKOS- DMF, saying awareness and training were an effective approach to tackling the issue.

"It is utterly essential to have solutions in place to ensure that the country at large is prepared to face consequences of disaster and ensure that lives and hard earned investments are protected, and an increased awareness will save many lives and properties of these students, their families and the community," Mr Hussein explained.

On his part, Mr Suleiman Kova, the Director of SUKOSDM Foundation, said that he hopes to have more players on board doing disaster management awareness, "It is my hope that other organisations in Tanzania will join these efforts in order to strengthen our capacity to implement an effective and rapid response system to such emergency cases.