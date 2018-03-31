31 March 2018

South Africa: Men Caught With Over 5kgs of Ephedrine, a Key Ingredient to Make Tik

Two men were arrested in Grahamstown on Friday after being found in possession of over 5kgs of Ephedrine, a key ingredient used to make Tik.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said the men were arrested following a joint operation between the police's K9 unit, Operational Command Centre and traffic law enforcement.

Govender said members on duty had stopped the men, who had been travelling in a Volkswagen Caddy, at a routine vehicle check point and had discovered the drugs during a search of the vehicle.

She said a total of 5.4kgs of Ephedrine HCL had been found with an estimated street value of R250 000.

She said police had seized the drugs, as well as the vehicle, and both men were taken into custody and charged with dealing in drugs.

The men are expected to appear in court on Monday.

