Nigeria: Shoot, Kill Anyone Carrying Arms, Ammunition, Yari Orders Security Agents

Gusau — Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, Friday ordered security agents to shoot and kill anyone caught carrying firearms in the state.

Yari gave the order in Anka when he visited the Emir of Anka, to condole with the emirate over the killing of 63 persons by bandits in Bawan Daji village of Anka local government area of the state.

He said the directive was from President Muhammadu Buhari and the state government. "This is an order from the president and from the governor of the state. We cannot continue to watch criminals run a parallel government, doing what they want and carrying sophisticated firearms to intimidate, maim and kill innocent citizens in the state," he said.

The governor further directed for the removal of the village and district heads of the affected communities in the emirate with immediate effect, saying they were accused of harbouring bandits.

He warned that any person or group found associating with the bandits should also not be spared but treated as the firearms carrier.

In a remark, the Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, urged the state government to ensure security in the local government area.

"We need more security personnel who are also committed to carry out their responsibility effectively.

"What we are facing is armed banditry by trigger-happy criminals who attack innocent rural dwellers and steal their cash and property, " he said.

The monarch added that the people of the area had no problem of herders/farmers clashes at the moment.

At least 63 people were reportedly killed on Wednesday in two separate attacks launched by unidentified gunmen believed to be cattle rustlers in Bawar Daji village of Anka local government area of Zamfara state.