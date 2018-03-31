31 March 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Arise Fashion Show Kicks Off Today in Lagos

Tagged:

Related Topics

All is set for the Arise Fashion Show, AFW 2018, to kick off at the Continental Hotel in Victoria Island this morning. The show being headlined by British international super model Naomi Campbell will kick off with a charity event. Pre-event activities held yesterday which saw Campbell and other fashion casts in attendance. Tickets for the event are on sale at Lagos Continental Hotel and Africaticket.com

The AFW 2018 runway event in Lagos will feature 45 designers from 14 countries such as South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, France, Morrocco, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Caribbean and Nigeria. As is custom, the best of these will be selected to showcase during NYFW in September this year.

Supermodel Campbell, who arrived Lagos on Thursday to was at Eko Atlantic yesterday in solidarity with the Lagos environmental protection and reclamation project, which the new city is being built to achieve.

She had a chance meeting with President Buhari who was on a tour of the city as part of his two-day visit to Lagos.

During her stay in Lagos, she is billed to participate in AFW 2018, Africa's premier fashion show, at the Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The show would end on April 2.

Nigeria

Govt Names Alleged Former Ruling Party Looters

The Federal Government yesterday released names of some officials of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) who it alleged… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.