Nigeria: Arise Fashion Show Kicks Off Today in Lagos

All is set for the Arise Fashion Show, AFW 2018, to kick off at the Continental Hotel in Victoria Island this morning. The show being headlined by British international super model Naomi Campbell will kick off with a charity event. Pre-event activities held yesterday which saw Campbell and other fashion casts in attendance. Tickets for the event are on sale at Lagos Continental Hotel and Africaticket.com

The AFW 2018 runway event in Lagos will feature 45 designers from 14 countries such as South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, France, Morrocco, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Caribbean and Nigeria. As is custom, the best of these will be selected to showcase during NYFW in September this year.

Supermodel Campbell, who arrived Lagos on Thursday to was at Eko Atlantic yesterday in solidarity with the Lagos environmental protection and reclamation project, which the new city is being built to achieve.

She had a chance meeting with President Buhari who was on a tour of the city as part of his two-day visit to Lagos.

During her stay in Lagos, she is billed to participate in AFW 2018, Africa's premier fashion show, at the Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The show would end on April 2.