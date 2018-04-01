1 April 2018

Nigeria: 40 Years Anniversary - Sultan, Sanusi, Others Felicitate With Emir of Ningi

By Balarabe Alkassim

Bauchi — The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sunusi II and other dignitaries have facilitated with the Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya on his 40 years anniversary.

The celebration in Ningi yesterday attracted dignitaries including the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and many traditional rulers across the country.

The Sultan prayed that the emir will live to celebrate 50 years on the throne.

He challenged leaders to discharge their responsibilities with all honesty while urging the people to obey laws and respect constituted authorities.

Speaking at the event, President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, congratulated the emir for serving the emirate for 40 years.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, commended the emir for ensuring unity and progress in the emirate.

Governor Abubakar, represented by the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Kawuwa Shehu Damina, promised to bring more developmental projects to people of the emirate.

Guest speaker and Emir of Kano said Ningi and Kano emirates have a relation that spans hundreds of years, saying that the relationship has strengthened over the years.

The Senate President said Ningi and Ilorin emirates share history that dates back to the Jihad of Sheikh Uthman Dan Fodio.

Alhaji Yunusa thanked the people who graced the occasion and urged politicians to ensure decorum as the 2019 general elections approach.

