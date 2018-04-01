Nigeria: Poly Student Stabs Ex-Girlfriend in Jigawa

Dutse — Tragedy occurred at the Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure in Jigawa State, as a 200- Level Accountancy student, Tolu Joshua, stabbed his ex-girlfriend, who is also his course mate, in the neck.

The victim was then left in a pool of her blood, it was gathered. It was rumoured that the victim died but it was later discovered that she is in coma at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano.

Daily Trust on Sunday learnt that the victim, Fa'iza Misa, who hails from Kogi State, but lives in Kaduna, was a girlfriend to Joshua for a long period, but the relationship crashed recently. It was gathered that Joshua, who was alleged to be a gold digger, was not ready to quit the relationship as the victim is said to be from a well-to-do family.

Sources said Joshua had an unfettered access to her account because her ATM card was always with him.

It was also gathered that despite insisting that he should return her ATM card since there was nothing between them anymore, Joshua did not only refuse, but continued to withdraw money from the victim's account.

Our correspondent further gathered that not comfortable with the situation, the victim opened a new account.

On the day of the incident, it was gathered that the suspect lured his victim from her hostel around 9 pm and walked her towards the football field, where he attacked her.

The victim was rushed to the General Hospital Kazaure, from where she was referred to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital Kano.

Joshua has since been arrested in connection with the crime.

When contacted, the Rector of the institution, Architect Shamsudeen Salisu Danbatta, declined to give details about the incident. He only said the fight was between a boyfriend and his girlfriend and that the girl was still alive.

"The information that she died is not true. She is responding to treatment. I will be going to see her at the hospital later. I don't have details of what happened because everything was handled by the security office of the school. You can only get details from the security and the DPO," he said.

All efforts to reach the Jigawa State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdu Jinjiri, proved abortive as our correspondent could not get him on phone and he did not reply the text massage sent to him.