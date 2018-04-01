Ethiopia: CPC Congratulates EPRDF, New Chairperson

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has extended congratulatory message to the newly elected chairman of the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF).

CPC also congratulated the ruling party for successful election of party chairman and hoped for successful achievements in all national development undertakings.

The Party marked its keenness to make friendship and work with EPRDF in new prospect. The CPC also expressed its conviction that Ethiopia will register fruitful achievements in all national development endeavors under the leadership of Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the House of Peoples Representatives (HPR) called for an extraordinary session to endorse the election of the Prime Minister to replace the outgoing Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, who resigned from his position earlier last month.

Head of EPRDF Office, Shiferaw Shegute said as per the regulations of the front, the chairperson of the front will be directly appointed to become a Prime Minister.

Thus, Dr. Abiy will be sworn in as Prime Minister of the country after the endorsement by the House of Peoples Representatives to be conducted Monday, 2 April 2018.