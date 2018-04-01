31 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Driver Stabbed to Death After Bakkie Slams Into Pedestrians, Killing Six

Tagged:

Related Topics

The driver of a vehicle was allegedly stabbed to death after crashing into a group of pedestrians in Taylors Halt, Pietermaritzburg, killing six people on Friday evening.

ER24 Spokesperson Werner Vermaak reported that six pedestrians had been killed in the accident on Edendale Road in Kwhashange, shortly after 20:00 on Friday evening.

Vermaak said the driver of the bakkie was also found with fatal injuries.

"It is understood from bystanders that members of the community allegedly stabbed the driver to death shortly after the incident," he said.

Vermaak said five pedestrians had sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene by paramedics when they arrived.

"Another pedestrian was in a critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries on scene," Vermaak said.

KZN EMS spokesperson Robert MacKenzie said at least four people had been fatally injured at the scene.

He also confirmed the driver of the vehicle had been assaulted after the accident, and had sustained fatal injuries.

MacKenzie said seven additional pedestrians had been transported to hospital for further medical assistance.

South Africa

Withdrawals for Team SA in Australia

Team South Africa has announced two withdrawals for the team set to compete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.