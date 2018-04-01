Nigeria: Sarah Manyika Shortlisted for California Book Award

Nigerian novelist Sarah Ladipo Manyika has been shortlisted for the California Book Prize for her novel, Like a Mule Bringing Ice Cream to the Sun.

Her novel which follows the life of 75 year-old Nigerian Dr Morayo Da Silva, who lives in San Fransisco, as she tries to navigate aging and the many diverse people who live in her neighbourhood. The book has been translated into a couple of languages.

Manyinka is listed in the fiction category alongside writers like Andrew Sean Greer for 'Less', Percival Everett for 'So Much Blue', Josh Weil for 'Age of Perpetual Light' and Viet Thanh Nguyen for 'The Refugee.'

The California Book Award, given since 1931 celebrates writers and books written in California, according to the prize website:

"The continuing goals of the Book Awards Jury are to foster good works written by California authors, recognize the best California writers in a particular year and illuminate the wealth and diversity of California-based literature. Throughout the years, many prominent writers have received a California Book Award, some famous at the time, and others who would receive broader recognition later in their careers," the website said.

Winners in the various categories will be awarded on June 1 with an award ceremony to take place on June 11.