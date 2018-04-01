1 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Sarah Manyika Shortlisted for California Book Award

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abubakar Adam Ibrahim

Nigerian novelist Sarah Ladipo Manyika has been shortlisted for the California Book Prize for her novel, Like a Mule Bringing Ice Cream to the Sun.

Her novel which follows the life of 75 year-old Nigerian Dr Morayo Da Silva, who lives in San Fransisco, as she tries to navigate aging and the many diverse people who live in her neighbourhood. The book has been translated into a couple of languages.

Manyinka is listed in the fiction category alongside writers like Andrew Sean Greer for 'Less', Percival Everett for 'So Much Blue', Josh Weil for 'Age of Perpetual Light' and Viet Thanh Nguyen for 'The Refugee.'

The California Book Award, given since 1931 celebrates writers and books written in California, according to the prize website:

"The continuing goals of the Book Awards Jury are to foster good works written by California authors, recognize the best California writers in a particular year and illuminate the wealth and diversity of California-based literature. Throughout the years, many prominent writers have received a California Book Award, some famous at the time, and others who would receive broader recognition later in their careers," the website said.

Winners in the various categories will be awarded on June 1 with an award ceremony to take place on June 11.

Nigeria

Use Your Influence Wisely, Presidency Replies Danjuma

The Presidency yesterday described as shocking and scary, comments by a former Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma,… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.