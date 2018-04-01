Somalia: Gunmen Launch Attack on Army Base Near Mogadishu

Suspected Al Shabaab militants have launched an overnight raid against a key Somali military base on the outskirts of Mogadishu, the Somali capital, residents confirmed.

A villager told Radio Shabelle ambush has sparked minutes-long gunfight between the attackers and the Somali troops, with reports that both sides have suffered heavy losses.

The assault took place at Lafole, a small strategic town located in Lower Shabelle region, some 20Km northwest of Mogadishu.

The government forces were reported to have managed to repulse the attack and inflicted casualties on the gunmen who fled the scene. The army remained in control of the base.

The situation has returned to normal, with businesses and public transportation back on track. Al Shabaab and the Somali military are to comment on the attack.