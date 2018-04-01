South Africa: Nkompela Appointed Acting President

SAFA President, Dr Danny Jordaan has, as of today, 31 March 2018 appointed Vice-President Mr Xolile Nkompela as the Acting President.

Dr Jordaan is out of the country and currently attending a CAF engagement in Madagascar where the entire CAF Executive Committee is meeting together with the continent's FA Presidents.

Also in Madagascar is world football governing body, FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura.

Mr Nkompela will be Acting President until such time that the President is able to resume his duties.