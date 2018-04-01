1 April 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: ANDM Chairperson Demeke Committed to Support Newly Elected EPRDF Chairperson

Deputy Prime Minister and Chairperson of Amhara National Democratic Movement (ANDM), Demeke Mekonnen expressed his readiness and commitment to support the newly elected Chairperson of Ethiopian Peoples' Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF).

Briefing local journalists on current situations today, Demeke said he will provide all the necessary support for the new leader Dr. Abiy so as to quickly resolve the problems that were identified by the Executive Committee of the front.

"All the leadership and the public must work in sense of urgency and unity by supporting one another to achieve the desired goals," he noted.

Some of the measures, including the release of prisoners, rehabilitation of displaced citizens, were taken to resolve the problems identified by the Executive Committee, Demeke added.

"Above all, the evaluation and directions set could only be realized when we put our efforts in concerted and united way," he stressed.

According to him, the extended evaluations of the front have created unity in resolving the prevailing problems related to democracy, rent-seeking, and federalism.

The growing mistrust among the member organizations due to externalization of problems has receded, Demeke stated, adding that "the recent resolutions have now turned the organizations to shoulder the responsibilities of bringing concrete results."

