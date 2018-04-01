Nigeria: Cholera Outbreak Kills 6 in Yobe

Damaturu — At least six people have been killed and 62 others hospitalised in an outbreak of cholera in Yobe state.

the General Hospital Gashua in Bade local government area is being used to treat peatients.

Yobe health commissioner Bello Kanuwa confirmed to Daily Trust that "cases of Diarrhea and vomiting have been reported to us.

"We are still working on the details," he said.

A Daily Trust correspondent who visited the hospital observed many elderly patients admitted to the isolation centre under care of primary health care staff and first aid groups.

A staff of disease control unit of Yobe State Primary Heathcare Board said 68 cases have been recorded within six days of the outbreak.

He said laboratory tests on 10 patients found eight positive to cholera, resting doubts whether the outbreak could be gastroenteritis.

"So, any case that is above 5 is an outbreak," he said.

According to the hospital record made available to Daily Trust, the patients were brought from seven affected wards in the town and one from Yusufari local government area.

"Sabo gari, 24; Lawan Musa 9; Katuzu 6; Lawan fannami 7; Zango 11; Sarkin hausawa 5; Yusufari kachallari 1", he said.

When contacted, the sanitation officer of Bade local council, Adamu Saleh, attributed the outbreak to drinking water at the point of use and storage facilities.

"We advised them to suspend using water pots (Randa). We Isolated the patients and treat them. Now, we embarked on sanitation campaign to break the route of transmission," he said.