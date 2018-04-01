1 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Simultaneous Car Bomb Attacks African Union Base in Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Al-Shabaab fighters.

Al Shabaab militants battled for hours on Sunday with African Union troops after exploding a car bomb outside their base, Somali police, military and the militants said.

Al-Shabab militants attacked the African Union (AU) peacekeepers' base in the town Bulamakilometresilometers to the northwest of the capital Mogadishu, around 9 a.m. local time, residents from the area told Reuters.

Since withdrawing from Mogadishu in 2011, the al-Qaeda-linked group has lost control of most of Somalia's cities and towns. But it still retains a strong presence in regions outside the capital.

The militants initially detonated two suicide car bombs that hit one AU vehicle and one Somali military vehicle, Somali army major Farah Osman, who is stationed near the AMISOM (African Union Mission in Somalia) base, said.

"Then a large number of al-Shabab fighters began firing from under the trees ... it was a hellish battle," he said, adding there was an unknown number of casualties.

The phone of the spokesman for the AMISOM force based in Mogadishu was switched off on Sunday and Reuters was unable to reach any other officials from the force for comment.

Abdiasis Abu Musab, a spokesman for al-Shabab said 14 of the group's fighters and 59 AMISOM troops were killed in the incident.

A police major stationed in a nearby town also said two car bombs exploded outside the base before the al-Shabab fighters entered it.

Major Nur Ali told Reuters that Somali and AMISOM forces had attacked al-Shabab in rural areas near the base on Saturday night. "Then al-Shabab attacked this morning as a revenge," he said.

Somalia has been mired in civil war since 1991.

Somalia

Acute Food Insecurity Continues

A new report found that some 124 million people in 51 countries were affected by acute food insecurity during 2017 -- 11… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.