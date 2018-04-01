Uganda: Why 10 Ugandan Journalists Were Fired By Rwandan Newspaper

A total of 10 Ugandan journalists have been relieved of their duties by a Rwandan newspaper.

According to this termination letter sent to the journalists who were working with the New Times Newspaper in Rwanda, the managing director Collin Haba says the company is undergoing a restructuring process, which necessitated the termination of some employees

Speaking on phone from the Rwandan capital Kigali, Peterson Tumwebaze, one of the dismissed journalists, says the termination targeted only Ugandans.

Most of the dismissed employees in New Times held senior positions in the company.

However, Rwanda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and East African Community affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe, denies knowledge of any order from the Rwandan Authorities to dismiss the Ugandans.

But Mr Tumwebaze says firing Ugandans from Rwandan Companies has been going on for some time.

When President Paul Kagame of Rwanda paid a state visit to Uganda on Sunday, he was asked about Ugandans who are being dismissed by Rwandan companies.

In recent months there have been reports of deteriorating relations between Uganda and Rwanda but the two heads of state dismissed these allegations as baseless and untrue.

The Ugandan journalists are expected to meet the Ugandan ambassador in Rwanda over their dismissal. They are also seeking for the intervention of foreign affairs minister Sam Kuteesa.

The East African Community Common market protocol allows free movement of labour, services and goods in the region. But the dismissal of East Africans from partner states seems to be against the spirit of the East African integration.