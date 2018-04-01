1 April 2018

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Guns Down Two District Officials in Mogadishu

Al Shabaab said it has assassinated two district officials in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Saturday evening, the latest in series of such incidents in the conflict-recovering city.

Mohamud Moallim Hassan Fagaase and Hassan Indha-Dhuh, who were senior divisional administrations in Hamarweyne district have been shot dead by pistol-wielding militants.

The killers managed to escape from the scene, according to the Police.

Meanwhile, the Somali government security forces arrived at the crime scene and carried out an investigation into the horrific incident, but no arrest was made.

The Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab has claimed the responsibility for the assassinations though a statement posted on its-affiliated online media outlets.

