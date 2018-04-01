Somalia: PM Inspects Security Conditions in Mogadishu

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire went to several districts in Mogadishu on Saturday night in a "surprise tour" to inspect security conditions in the city.

The PM accompanied by the mayor of Mogadishu, Abdirahman Yarisow, security chiefs, minister of sports and other municipal officials security patrols on the main streets.

The Prime minister called on the Somali security forces to enforce security in the city and confront any form of terrorist attack and lawlessness "directly" and "decisively".

Last February, the PM ordered police and intelligence agents to immediately intensify security "a hundred percent" in Mogadishu after al-Shabab attacks killed scores of people.

In 2017, the government formed the "Mogadishu Stabilization Forces" who were instructed to raid homes suspected of being hiding places for militants and to erect checkpoints without warning.