Tanzanian Lady Killed in London Family Squabble

Arusha — In the wee hours of 'Good Friday,' an Arusha born lady, Ms Leyla Ndaya Mtumwa was killed, allegedly by her husband, and fellow Tanzanian, during an early morning family squabble in England.

The suspect, Mr Kema Mobango Salum (Belly) who used to live in Dar es Salaam reportedly flew to England last year, to join his wife in London before disaster struck on Friday, when the couple fought bitterly before the deceased's twelve-year old son, who called the police when the man struck his wife with something sharp.

Early reports are to the effect that, Leyla an alumnus of Arusha Primary School, had gone out for night revelling with a couple of friends only to return home in the morning and be encountered by a furious husband, who possibly did not take it kindly that his wife should party all night long, leaving him lonely at home.

Leyla was escorted by a friend who, however, chose to leave when arguments at the house soared to threatening crescendo. It is believed that bitter verbal exchange turned into hot-blooded violent fighting as soon as the female friend left the couple's apartmentLeyla's mother,

Ms Hidaya Mohammed a resident of Kaloleni in Arusha said she was shocked by the information on the death of her daughter. "We talked a day before, and I was joking that a certain journalist wants to interview me on Pepe Kale's issues, she hanged up the phone saying she was rushing for a tax, and that was my last time to talk to her," she said.

She added: "I am requesting the authority to help to bring the body of my daughter back home." Mobango's father, Mr Kassambula Kema who is currently living in Nairobi, Kenya, sadly confirmed the incident. "My son (born in 1983) has always been aggressive;

I used to warn him against his uncontrollable temper and it is only last week that we spoke over the phone and used the occasion to remind him that he was in a foreign country which never condones brawls or fighting," explained Kassambula in a text message.

Other reports indicate that, Mr Mobango who was educated in Kenya at Nairobi University, had previously married twice, once in Zanzibar where he was working with Zantel and secondly in Dar es Salaam where he was employed by another Telcom firm, Airtel.

Both ladies deserted him for his violent behaviour. While some speculations have that the lady, Leyla had sent Kema Belly a ticket to join her in London; the suspect's father said Mr Mobango had actually sold one of his cars to fund his flight to UK.

The victim is daughter to Hidaya Mohammed, a businesswoman of Arusha and socialite who was once popularised by the late Congolese singer, Pepe Kalle (Kabasele Yampanya) in his 1991 hit, 'Hidaya!' The suspect, Kema Belly, is son to another famed musician, 'Skassy Kasambula,' who played for popular bands in Dar, before moving to Nairobi.

Kema's Mother, Bishada featured in the 1981 song 'Bishada' recorded by Super Matimila Band and later again in the hit 'Mama Belly,' done by Sambulumaa Band in 1989. According to the information released by the Metropolitan Police in England, detectives from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command have launched a murder investigation following the death in Haringey.

The statement explained that Police were called on Friday, 30 March at around 07:00 hours to a report of a disturbance at an address in Kirkstall Avenue, N17. "Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found a 36-year-old woman suffering from stab injuries," reads part of the statement.

According to England police, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 08:11 hours. "The Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating," reads the statement. When reached for verification on the incident,

the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Susan Kolimba said the government has already instructed the Tanzania High Commissioner to UK to make a follow up on the matter.

She said the government cannot react on information that are spreading on social media and asked the public to wait for official information from the Ministry. She said already the Tanzania High Commission is working on the matter in London.