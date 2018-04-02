Kenya: Nakumatt's Lifestyle Branch Evicted From Hazina Trading Centre

Nairobi — Nakumatt Lifestyle Supermarket was last night forcefully evicted from NSSF owned Hazina Trading Centre and property of an estimated value of Sh200mn was later dumped at the retailer's headquarters.

Nakumatt General Manager Tushar Bhatt said the eviction caught them by surprise as there was no prior communication or legal documents served in regard to their eviction.

"When I got the report from the security officer I rushed here and we were even denied entry at the premises. This is something illegal because there was no notification and what they did was loading the goods on the trucks with some of them being looted," Tushar said.

He said that although the personnel evicting them identified themselves as auctioneers, there were no legal documents supporting their claims which ended up building more suspicion of their activities.

The security officer who was in charge guarding the store said unknown people forced their way into the store and started loading goods onto the trucks outside the store.

However, he noted that the police might have been aware of the eviction.

He claimed that he was initially provided with officers who were to stop the eviction only to be called later to stand down since the matter was being handled by officers at higher ranks.

The eviction of Nakumatt Lifestyle came less than six months after its closure in December 2017 with property managers at Hazina Trading Centre sealing off the holdings premises due to its accrued rent arrears.