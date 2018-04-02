Kenya: Kakamega Traders Count Losses as Kenha Demolishes Shops

Traders in Kakamega County are counting losses after several structures on road reserve were demolished.

Shop owners at Lutonyi, Shibuli, Eshisiru, Makunga, and Shianda market said they lost goods worth millions of shillings.

The affected structures had been marked for demolition by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KenHa), but the owners had not heeded the warning to relocate.

The demolitions were carried out by KenHA officers shortly after 11 pm on Saturday.

An official of KenHA Mr Albert Ouma, who coordinated the demolitions, said: "We are simply carrying out our mandate, which is to do away with structures built on road reserves."

CAUGHT UNAWARES

The affected traders, who spoke to the Nation, said they were caught unawares by the demolitions and did not have time to salvage their property.

At Ikonyero market, five kilometres from Kakamega town, part of a perimeter wall built around the Jamindas Hotel was brought down.

At Eshisiru market, Ms Norah Akhatesheri, a trader, said looters took advantage of the demolitions to steal goods from her son's shop.

"My son is distraught. He has lost clothes, blankets and other valuables," said Ms Akhatesheri.

POSTS DAMAGED

Mr Simeon Shava, who operates a timber yard at Lutonyi market, said 500 fencing posts valued at Sh150,000 were damaged.

"I rushed to the scene and managed to save some timber from being damaged," said Mr Shava.

Another trader had machines used at his timber yard damaged.

The traders were seen rummaging through the rubble on Sunday to retrieve twisted iron sheets and other valuables.