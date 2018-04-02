Kenya: International Firm to Take Over Makini Schools

After 40 years, Makini Schools founder Mary Okelo has surrendered the management of the institution to an international education company - Schole Limited.

In a letter to parents dated March 28 and seen by the Nation, Mrs Okelo, who is also the executive director, said the company was acquiring all the shares of Makini.

"On the occasion of our 40th anniversary, we would like to thank you for your support and loyalty which has enabled our success and achievement to date," said the founder.

"We have always strived to improve the standards at Makini and now we wish to firmly establish schools as centres of excellence. In this regard, we have decided the time is right to introduce experienced international educationists and I am writing to share with you these new development about Makini schools."

Mrs Okelo said Schole is a reputable organisation that has experience in the education sector in different parts of Africa.

"With the support of the Advtech Group they have undertaken to give new impetus to the Makini Schools by ensuring that children benefit from an enhanced quality of education and facilities.

"Makini will be continuing with the Kenyan curriculum," she added.

Mrs Okelo said measures have been taken to facilitate a smooth transition.

"On behalf of my family, I thank you once again for the support you have accorded us throughout the 40 years of Makini existence.

"You have been part of the growth and success of Makini, which is now set to soar even higher," said the executive director.

The school was started in 1978 with eight pupils and has performed well in national examinations over the years.